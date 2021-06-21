Dr. Paek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX.
Dr. Paek works at
Locations
1
Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine13603 Michel Rd Fl 2, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-7261
2
Padma R. Kumashi MD PA800 Peakwood Dr Ste 3A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-5300
3
Texas Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 351-7261
4
Northwest Diagnostic Clinic8845 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 440-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been through the ringer with doctors in the last year and a half! Today I saw Dr. Peak for the first time and he has given me hope for the first time that I will have a chance at getting better! Super caring, he could relate to me, and someone finally standing up to help me get better!! Thank you to Dr. Peak & his associates!!??????
About Dr. Jonathan Paek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831519040
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paek has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.