Overview

Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Packer works at University Of Maryland Orthopaedics in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and College Park, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.