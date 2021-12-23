Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Packer works at
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
-
2
Columbia Medical Park Practice5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 448-6400
-
3
University of Maryland Orthopaedic Assosicates, PA4321 Hartwick Rd, College Park, MD 20740 Directions (301) 403-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Packer?
Dr. Packer is a highly qualified Orthopedic Surgeon that knows his craft. He treated me for a shoulder injury. He took the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. He was very professional and the took time to explain my injury, the diagnostic results and the surgical procedure needed to resolve my shoulder issue. The surgery was a success. Doctor Packer’s staff are all welcoming and friendly. If you need an Orthopedic Surgeon he’s one of the best on the market. If I could give him 6 stars I would. I highly recommend him if you have an orthopedic concern.
About Dr. Jonathan Packer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780818674
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packer works at
Dr. Packer has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.