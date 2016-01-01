See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Neurosurgery
Dr. Jonathan Pace, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Pace works at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Agh Neurosurgery
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-6200
  2. 2
    420 E North Ave Ste 208, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathan Pace, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477997971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pace works at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pace’s profile.

    Dr. Pace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

