Dr. Jonathan Owens, MD
Dr. Jonathan Owens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Tulane Lakeside Surgical Services4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 501, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-2274
Memorial Ear, Nose and Throat Institute2450 S Telshor Blvd Bldg D Ste 1, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-1860
Memorial Ear Nose and Throat Institution1165 Commerce Dr Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-1860
- Memorial Medical Center
I've been treated at the famous Cedar Sinai Hospital, in L.A. I've also had emergency surgery at the acclaimed, Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. I can honestly say, that Dr. Owens, is a, "World Class Dr."; right here in Las Cruces! From his expertise, to his "bed-side manner"; Dr. Owens is my favorite Dr. of all time! I've had 2 major surgeries with him. Btw, his staff is SO positive, effective and patient! They LOVE their job and it shows! I always leave that office in a great mood!
About Dr. Jonathan Owens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
