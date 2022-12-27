Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle2140 W ARLINGTON BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 830-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For a new patient, my experience with Dr. O'Quinn and his staff was very calming and patient because it was my first time with a broken bone. Both nurses and Dr. O'Quinn had the best bedside manner and help me understand my options and explained everything in terms that I could understand as well. I appreciated their kind and patient ways with me. I would most definitely recommend Dr. O'Quinn and his staff for any foot issue you have.
About Dr. Jonathan O'Quinn, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811948607
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Found
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
