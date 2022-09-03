See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Olson, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Olson works at Dermatologic Surgery of the Carolinas Charlotte in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Surgery of the Carolinas
    15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 225, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 919-1105
  2. 2
    Rock Hill Office
    420 Herlong Ave S Ste 103, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 919-1105
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2022
    My visit was amazing!! I was so scared but Dr. Olson and Charlotte are the best!!! I would highly recommend them. I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Olson!! So thankful that’s where I was sent.
    P. Blair — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Olson, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174783385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

