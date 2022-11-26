Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Olsen works at
Locations
Granger Medical3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 569-5600
Granger Medical Clinic - Draper11724 S State St, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 965-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Utah
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid of Utah
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olsen is a kind, intelligent, thoughtful person. His bedside manner is the best anyone could ask for. Easy to communicate with, he has a youthful exuberance with which he listens and teaches without judgement. I have been very fortunate to be his patient for a few years now, and love each visit.
About Dr. Jonathan Olsen, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Brigham Young University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
