Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oheb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Oheb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Acute Care Surgeons Medical Group Inc11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 310, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 946-8424
-
2
Josef Hadeed MD Inc.465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1020, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (818) 946-8424
-
3
Mark J Epstein MD Inc Lab5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 445, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 946-8424Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regal Medical Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oheb?
A great experience. Thank you.
About Dr. Jonathan Oheb, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1003132127
Education & Certifications
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- St Vincent's Hosp/NY Med Coll
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oheb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oheb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oheb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oheb works at
Dr. Oheb speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Oheb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oheb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oheb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oheb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.