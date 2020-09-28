Dr. Jonathan Nzoma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nzoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Nzoma, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Nzoma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
Locations
DMC Sports Medicine - Farmington Hills28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 539-8630
DMC Specialists in Orthopedic Surgery - Commerce Township1 William Carls Dr # 120, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-4947
DMC Sports Medicine - RIM261 Mack Ave # 215, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-2539
North American Laboratories LLC32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 110, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 792-9496Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son messed his wrist playing football, Dr. Nzoma helped him to return to the field in reasonable time. Very Excellent Otho Doctor if you are looking for one.
About Dr. Jonathan Nzoma, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417257551
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center Sports Medicine
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Eastern Michigan University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Nzoma works at
