Overview

Dr. Jonathan Nzoma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.



Dr. Nzoma works at DMC Sports Medicine- Farmington Hills in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI, Detroit, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.