Dr. Jonathan Nutter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Nutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Nutter works at Omni Medical Center for Women in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Medical Center for Women
    706 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 251-2000
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Gestational Diabetes
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Maternal Anemia
Gestational Diabetes
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    The first OBGYN to take my concerns seriously. He was very kind and knowledgeable. He was able to immediately see what the issue was after I had been dismissed by several other providers, and scheduled me for surgery very quickly. Not only was it the start of my physical healing from childbirth complications, but I felt like the appointment with Dr. Nutter and the surgery were the beginning of my emotional healing from the experience I had as well. I would highly recommend Dr. Nutter for GYN surgeries.
    Samantha C. — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Nutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437437019
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
