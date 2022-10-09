Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Dr. Norton works at
Locations
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkview Physicians' Group8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 400, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 747-5572
Lutheran Downtown Hospital700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 432-7600
Parkview Dekalb Hospital1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 432-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norton is an INCREDIBLE surgeon. Requiring major surgery, he straightened my right foot which healed quickly and beautifully, (which is also the patient’s job to follow his explicit instructions). You can barely see the two long incisions. He explains everything thoroughly, listens and allows questions and doesn’t rush. Very cordial and calm. He’s so good, that I’m going back in a few months for another minor surgery. If you think you need surgery or just want a consultation, go see Dr. Norton! You won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Jonathan Norton, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
