Dr. Jonathan Nissanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Century City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Nissanoff works at San Diego Advanced Ortho Center in Century City, CA with other offices in Poway, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.