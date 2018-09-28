Dr. Jonathan Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Newton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Newton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
North Atlanta Spine and Pain Care LLC1121 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 771-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Newton for over 8 years for various autoimmune conditions I have. His treatments over the years have been very effective giving me long term relief for which I am very grateful. He truly listens and I find him very compassionate. He and staff are very caring and supportive. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jonathan Newton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861533291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
