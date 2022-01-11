Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
-
1
University park6565 Hillcrest Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (972) 512-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
Dr.Nathan was extremely professional, He took his time explaining everything in detail before the procedure. Very gentle and love the outcome. I highly recommend Dr Nathan
About Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1134449374
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.