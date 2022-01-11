See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Nathan works at Westlake Dermatology Highland Park in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University park
    6565 Hillcrest Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 512-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr.Nathan was extremely professional, He took his time explaining everything in detail before the procedure. Very gentle and love the outcome. I highly recommend Dr Nathan
    Karen T — Jan 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134449374
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nathan works at Westlake Dermatology Highland Park in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nathan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

