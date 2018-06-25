Overview

Dr. Jonathan Nassos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Nassos works at Synapse Orthopedic Group in Pomona, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.