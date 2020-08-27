Overview

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Nakhla works at Champaign Dental Group in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.