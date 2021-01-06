Dr. Jonathan Murrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Murrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Murrow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Murrow works at
Locations
-
1
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 210, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
-
2
Piedmont Athens Regional Cardiology1199 Prince Ave Bldg 2, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murrow?
Always listens to you and is very helpful
About Dr. Jonathan Murrow, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265400014
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrow works at
Dr. Murrow has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.