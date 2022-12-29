Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Moskovits works at
Locations
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle2650 S Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (561) 765-6746Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle675 W Indiantown Rd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 709-6716
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle11380 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 221, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 484-5603Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 484-5604Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in dreading getting an ingrown toe nail removed. Dr Jonathan was truly an amazing, not only did my problematic toe get fixed perfectly but the experience was no where near as bad as I was thinking. Before I knew it I had no more pain! Thank you Dr Jonathan and his professional and friendly staff. Shout out to Fran, Frankie and Nicole too, they were also first class! If your in pain don’t wait call here and feel better!!!
About Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275889867
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital of Miami|South Miami Hospital
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
