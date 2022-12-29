See All Podiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Moskovits works at Palm Beach Foot & Ankle in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Foot & Ankle
    2650 S Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-6746
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Foot & Ankle
    675 W Indiantown Rd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6716
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Foot & Ankle
    11380 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 221, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5603
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Foot & Ankle
    6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5604
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275889867
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Hospital of Miami|South Miami Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Moskovits, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moskovits has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskovits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

