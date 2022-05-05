Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD
Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
Bardmoor8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-8551
Facial Aesthetics Center1320 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 767-0933
Dunedin646 Virginia St Fl 3, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 450-0560
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I think he is kind, caring, smart, and more importantly is concerned about patients' medical needs. He even tried to get me in to see his gastroenterologist immediately when he saw my Xray from the ER that appeared to be a mass.
About Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255350864
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Boston Med Ctr Bu Dept Of Surg
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.