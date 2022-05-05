Overview

Dr. Jonathan Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.