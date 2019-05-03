See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jonathan Moreira, MD

Hematology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jonathan Moreira, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Moreira works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert H Lurie Cancer Center
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Myeloma
Pancytopenia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Myeloma
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2019
    Dr Moreira has been kind and helpful in coordinating our brother’s care. We live out of town and he has made several efforts to ease the stress of this process. He has excellent bedside manner and takes the time needed to explain the details of the stem cell transplantation process. We feel confident in Dr. Moreira’s care and plan!
    Lisa Basham/Jackie Elsesser in Peoria, IL — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Moreira, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336371590
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Moreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreira works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Moreira’s profile.

    Dr. Moreira has seen patients for HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

