Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Moore works at Center For Foot & Ankle Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Group Health Associates
    3248 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 662-3900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Centers For Foot & Ankle Care
    5315 Delhi Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 922-2335
    Midwest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    840 NW Washington Blvd Ste A, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 867-4165
    Cary Copeland D.p.m. Inc
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-3668
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Absolutely provides fantastic customer service. Very understanding and patient with my 87-year old mother. Just terrific; he knows his field. He does great work, and he is probably the most outstanding doctor I've met. Wish I could have him for all my doctor needs.
    NRR13 — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1063670602
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

