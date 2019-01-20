Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Mercer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Mercer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mercer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart of Montana Cardiovasc Med Inc210 Sunnyview Ln Ste 106, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 756-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of Anaconda
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercer?
I met with Dr. Mercer at his Anaconda, MT office, to receive a second opinion from an established urologist about my enlarged prostate and associated issues. I was not disappointed. Dr. Mercer is an excellent physician, who goes the additional mile to explain things in detail. He is the consummate professional, very straightforward and expert with this subject matter. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Mercer for anyone struggling with prostate issues.
About Dr. Jonathan Mercer, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992746192
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercer works at
Dr. Mercer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.