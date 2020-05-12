Dr. Jonathan Mellen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Mellen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Mellen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Mellen works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Centers for Digestive Health9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 236-8507
-
2
Gastrointestinal and Liver Dis9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 478, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 236-8507Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mellen is a grate person . He listens & Answer all your concerns. I would recommend him . He is A+ Doctor. Thank you for helping my Brother, & Nephew .
About Dr. Jonathan Mellen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Dr. Mellen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellen works at
Dr. Mellen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anemia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.