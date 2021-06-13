See All Neurosurgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO

Neurosurgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center and Troy Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McNeal works at Dothan Eyecare in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurospine Center
    102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center
  • Troy Regional Medical Center

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 13, 2021
    After presenting to SMC with severe lower back pain on Sunday a MRI was ordered. Diagnosis was a compression fracture L4. Dr McNeal explained what could be done surgical. He planned to review my previous MRI for comparison. Within 6 hrs I was in the OR suite. He explained what he was planning on and also gave me the opportunity to ask questions. He also explained the Laminectomy and suggested this also. My response was to do all that was necessary. I woke up 3hrs later feeling a lot less pain. Mostly from the surgery not what I was feeling prior. My incision is from L1 to S1. I was released 48 hrs from the time I came to the ER all fixed up. His personality in the ER and OR were welcoming, friendly and self assured.
    MaryB — Jun 13, 2021
    Neurosurgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1164670345
    Education & Certifications

    Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Univ of South Alabama
