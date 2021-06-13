Overview

Dr. Jonathan McNeal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center and Troy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McNeal works at Dothan Eyecare in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.