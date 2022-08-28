Dr. Jonathan McDonagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan McDonagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan McDonagh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, Central Peninsula General Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. McDonagh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 513-2036Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonagh?
Dr. McDonaugh patiently answered all of my questions and concerns. He showed me a video of one passible upcoming procedure. I've now had one procedure done to prepare for next one. Dr. McDonaugh came in to my room before and after procedure to answer any questions. I am impressed by the care I received from him and his office team
About Dr. Jonathan McDonagh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972609949
Education & Certifications
- U WA
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonagh works at
Dr. McDonagh has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonagh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.