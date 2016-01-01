See All Internal Medicine Doctors in White Marsh, MD
Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Marsh, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Dr. Matz works at Allergy Asthma Specialists of Maryland in White Marsh, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD and Nottingham, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of University of Maryland Medical System
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Solomon Feyissa, MD
Dr. Solomon Feyissa, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Koltz, MD
Dr. Christopher Koltz, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Myo Min, MD
Dr. Myo Min, MD
10 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of University of Maryland Medical System.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Marsh Office
    5430 Campbell Blvd Ste 103, White Marsh, MD 21162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 933-9404
  2. 2
    Dr Steven B Caplan
    25 Crossroads Dr Ste 410, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 363-6144
    Monday
    8:15am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Golden & Matz Mds LLC
    7939 Honeygo Blvd Ste 219, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 667-0807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matz?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matz to family and friends

    Dr. Matz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013966100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Colo Natl Jewish Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pacific Presby Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.