Dr. Matz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Marsh, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Matz works at
Locations
-
1
White Marsh Office5430 Campbell Blvd Ste 103, White Marsh, MD 21162 Directions (410) 933-9404
-
2
Dr Steven B Caplan25 Crossroads Dr Ste 410, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-6144Monday8:15am - 2:30pmTuesday8:15am - 5:30pmWednesday8:15am - 5:30pmThursday8:15am - 2:30pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Golden & Matz Mds LLC7939 Honeygo Blvd Ste 219, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 667-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matz?
About Dr. Jonathan Matz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013966100
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Natl Jewish Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pacific Presby Med Ctr
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.