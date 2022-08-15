See All Spine Surgeons in Hampton, VA
Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mason works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA and Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Orthopaedics
    901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 827-2480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tidewater Orthopaedic Associates Inc.
    4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 827-2480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)
    3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 736-4100
  4. 4
    Sentara Medical Group
    3920A Bridge Rd Ste 305, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598923906
    Education & Certifications

    • Twin Cities Spine Ctr
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Wheaton College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

