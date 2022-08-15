Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
1
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Tidewater Orthopaedic Associates Inc.4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
4
Sentara Medical Group3920A Bridge Rd Ste 305, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 446-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had back pain for as long as i can remember. (I'm 74 now). Because of my dad's experience with back surgery, I delayed even considering that until my pain was so bad i could hardly walk more than 100 yards. I finally went to see Dr. Mason, and after some non-surgical treatment, we decided surgery was necessary, and was performed on March 7, 2022. I just wanted the pain to abate enough so i could live a relatively normal life. I didn't expect what i got... after a short recovery period, absolutely no pain, none. It was magic. Dr. Mason gave me a new lease on life and i will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Jonathan Mason, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598923906
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Wheaton College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
