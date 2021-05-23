Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Masel works at
Locations
-
1
Masel Urology Center4030 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masel?
My experience was absolutely wonderful The Doctor was extremely kind and friendly explained everything in full detail and made me feel much better about the problem that I’m having. The staff was friendly and caring and my wait time was well within reasonable. I highly recommend Dr MASEL and his staff Jim Kain recommendation
About Dr. Jonathan Masel, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013900414
Education & Certifications
- Tauranga Hosp
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Urology Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masel works at
Dr. Masel has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masel speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Masel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.