Overview

Dr. Jonathan Mannas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Mannas works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.