Overview

Dr. Jonathan Main, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Main works at Comprehensive Orthopedics in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Salem, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.