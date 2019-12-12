Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Macy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Macy Eye Center8635 W 3rd St Ste 360W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr Jonathan Macy for over 30 years and have had lasik & other procedures with him He is the BEST Sadly I saw a new Opthamologist when I left Beverly Hills 3.5 years ago — I sought an Opthamologist nearer my home in Laguna Beach. the (recommended ) Dr I saw in Orange County ruined my left eye . I should never have left marvelous Dr Macy !!!!! I also love the terrific optics department with styles galore. (Dangerous spot !) Peter & Rene very thorough & helpful . The front office has always been pleasant as well !!
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1922020205
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Fdn
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston Univ
- Ophthalmology
