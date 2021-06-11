See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.

Dr. Lugo works at TEY WOMEN'S HEALTH CENTER in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tey Women's Health Center
    801 E Nolana Ave Ste 18, Mcallen, TX 78504
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tey Women's Health Center
    1661 E Canton Rd Ste 3142, Edinburg, TX 78542

  Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  South Texas Health System Edinburg
  South Texas Health System McAllen

Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abnormal Menstruation
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Breast Diseases
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Cesarean Complications
Chlamydia Infections
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Hemophilia
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Incontinence
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Diseases
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Rectovaginal Fistula
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Polyp
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Diseases
Vulvar Dysplasia
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Superior HealthPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 11, 2021
    Amazing doctor! He is the on call doctor for my doctor but I liked him so so so much more! He delivered my baby and just made me feel so comfortable throughout the last weeks of my pregnancy and delivery. I will definitely be choosing him as my primary obgyn!!
    Victoria C. — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Lugo, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    9 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1266864300
    Education & Certifications

    Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    University of Texas Pan American
