Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lovy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Lovy works at South Valley Internal Medicine, Trenton Mi 48183 in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.