Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Lopez works at Tampa Bay Dermatologic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Dermatologic Surgery
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 570, Tampa, FL 33607
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr Lopez and his staff were outstanding.I would highly recommend Dr Lopez and staff.
    Robert McGill — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    English
    1619317575
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
