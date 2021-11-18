Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Dermatologic Surgery2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 570, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 867-6200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr Lopez and his staff were outstanding.I would highly recommend Dr Lopez and staff.
About Dr. Jonathan Lopez, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1619317575
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.