Dr. Jonathan Lokey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lokey, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Lokey works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery and Orthopedic Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7861
-
2
General Surgery-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lokey is exceptional and the absolute best! His bedside manner, personality and knowledge is top notch! I was a nervous wreck pre-surgery but after he talked me through everything, I quickly calmed down. I appreciate his care & compassion at a scary time in life. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Jonathan Lokey, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942256201
Education & Certifications
- University Of Lille
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- College of William and Mary
