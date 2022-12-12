Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Lockhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lockhart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Lockhart works at
Locations
Jonathan C Lockhart MD911 W Loop 281 Ste 300, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 295-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockhart?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Lockhart since 2015. He has helped me more than anyone could ever imagine. He’s attentive, compassionate and caring. I’m severely bipolar and was a wreck the first time I saw him. He has patiently worked with me through the years and though I will never be cured I am now a functioning adult! He has a very full practice so it took about six weeks to get in after my referral and sometimes scheduling is a challenge but he’s interrupted many lunch breaks to take care of patients, including me. Unfortunately he’s so busy he’s not always able to take new patients but be if you’re on his list be patient. He’ll get to you and you’ll be very thankful you did.
About Dr. Jonathan Lockhart, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
