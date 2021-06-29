Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sequoia Institute for Surgical Services Inc.2300 W SUNNYSIDE AVE, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 731-2009Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Networks By Design
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I have seen the NP Francis and love her, very short wait times. I will say the office staff is a different story. I have called for 2 days about my insurance and my bill still waiting for a return call. This is the first time I have ever been sent a Dr. bill by text message. I will probably have to drive to the office to get an answer since they never call you back. 4 stars only because of the office help.
About Dr. Jonathan Liu, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1841376969
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.