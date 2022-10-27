Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
North Lake7196 North Lake Dr Ste A, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 327-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liss took time to explain all about the test and their meaning, he was able to ease my mind and explain to me about my concerns.
About Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- The Ohio State University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liss has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liss speaks Spanish.
333 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.