Overview

Dr. Jonathan Liss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Liss works at Columbus Memory Center in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.