Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Lindman works at
Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lindman has done a couple of procedures for me in recent years...He removed a fatty tumor from under my jaw for a diagnostic assessment...The surgery went very well with no postsurgery issues..the incision was small and scarring was minimal...very pleased with his work... He also removed a large stone in my salivary gland by using the procedure sialendoscopy... That procedure involved inserting a micro-endoscope into my mouth and down through the opening of the gland and then removing the stone with a special tool using a computer screen as a guide.. That procedure allowed him to remove the stone without using an incision through the neck which was a major benefit and I am very grateful for the great service he did for me.. Dr. Lindman is a very low-key , personable , and caring person..I've always enjoyed my visits to him and value his knowledge and skillset.. I highly recommend him to everyone...
About Dr. Jonathan Lindman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Lindman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.