Dr. Licht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Licht, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Licht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Licht works at
Locations
Jonathan M Licht MD4033 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 294-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Licht is a great doctor. I was referred to him by my Neurosurgeon. After what proved to be the most difficult time of my life, Dr. Licht cared and was very hospitable. He was one of, if not the most knowledgeable doctors I have met, alleviating my worries and showing great compassion for my continued care. He is a great man and an even better doctor and I would recommend him to everyone and the people dearest to me. I wish all doctors were like him! I wish I could give more than 5 stars.
About Dr. Jonathan Licht, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1356321988
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Licht accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Licht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licht.
