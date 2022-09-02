Dr. Jonathan Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Levy, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Levy Shoulder Center at Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 150, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 373-4142
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
I have had a wonderful recovery from surgery on my right bicep a couple of years ago so I am back for issues with my left arm. I like the fact that Dr Levy does not jump right into surgery. I trust him & also feel that he’s an excellent surgeon. Dr Levy and his office staff are very nice and efficient.
About Dr. Jonathan Levy, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1013980952
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.