Dr. Jonathan Levine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Fort Lauderdale Surgical in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.