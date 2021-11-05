Dr. Jonathan Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Levine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Ft. Lauderdale Surgical Specialists P A4801 N Federal Hwy Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-0242
-
2
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed esophageal surgery and I am still alive after 8 years completely healed. He literally saved my life…excellent surgeon and human being
About Dr. Jonathan Levine, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
