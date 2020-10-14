Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.
Locations
Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik18325 N Allied Way Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 467-4966Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northwest16150 N Arrowhead Fountains Ctr Dr Ste 150, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 467-4966
Downtown3030 N 3rd St Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 467-4966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levin is intelligent and caring as he recommended me to see a retinal specialist which saved my eye. I was diagnosed with a rear retinal tear. The technicians are awesome as well.
About Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144409137
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Ophthalmology
