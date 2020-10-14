See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.

Dr. Levin works at Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik
    18325 N Allied Way Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 467-4966
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest
    16150 N Arrowhead Fountains Ctr Dr Ste 150, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 467-4966
  3. 3
    Downtown
    3030 N 3rd St Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 467-4966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Visual Field Defects
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Pterygium
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
Graves' Disease
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
    About Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144409137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

