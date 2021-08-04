Dr. Jonathan Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Leventhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Leventhal, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Dermatology Associates PC2 Church St S Ste 305, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4445
- 2 322 E Main St Ste 2G, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-3419
-
3
Looking Glass Optical Shop150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 503-3000
-
4
Yale Dermatopathology Lab15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4632
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jonathan Leventhal, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Dermatology
