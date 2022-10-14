Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lesserson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Lesserson works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.