Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Dr. Leon-Rosen works at
Locations
Reina Eye Care P.A.1850 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (786) 353-2975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the entire experience, from beginning to end. Super professional, explains the options and procedures with care. Surgery was a breeze and the follow through excellent. Very aware of any issues and easy to engage in case of need.
About Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1376681536
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon-Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
