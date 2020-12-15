Overview

Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Leibowitz works at JONATHAN S LEIBOWITZ MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.