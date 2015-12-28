Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lehman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Lehman works at Goshen Foot & Ankle Clinic in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.