Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Leffert works at North Texas Endocrine Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    North Texas Endocrine Center
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 570, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-5992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 11, 2022
    Have had in person and telehealth visit with Dr. Leffert. I found him knowledgeable and caring. He was able to provide fast and efficient care for my problem.
    Jul 11, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1891720785
    • U Tex SW
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Leffert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leffert works at North Texas Endocrine Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leffert’s profile.

    Dr. Leffert has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Leffert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leffert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

