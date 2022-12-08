Dr. Jonathan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.
Dr. Lee works at
Davis Occupational Medicinep.c.200 Providence Hwy Ste 202-203, Dedham, MA 02026
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with Dr. Lee for a wellness visit and an annual physical and have nothing but good things to say about him and his team. He has been thoughtful in his questions, curious about my life and medical history and prompt and thorough with any recommendations and follow-up. He is easy to talk with and I trust him. He gave me a great recommendation to a new dermatologist which helped a melanoma to be discovered in my back and taken care of at BI all within about a month. I am so glad that he is my primary care physician now. I have nothing but good things to say about him and his friendly, efficient and helpful staff.
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.